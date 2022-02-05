Saudi Arabia Uses Wildlife to Restore Ecology

Saudi Arabia released wildlife species including goitered gazelle, oryx and red-necked ostrich in the Al-Taysiyah area as part of the authority’s efforts to preserve ecology and resettle endangered wildlife.

The move, which coincides with the winter activities of the Zubaydah trail to develop wildlife and restore ecological balance, aims to promote self-reproduction and contribute to the balance and sustainability of the environment.

Saudi Arabia also seeks to raise societal awareness about the gazelle, oryx and ostriches through its various activities including the winter trail.

An oryx moving past a desert landscape. (Shutterstock archive)

The CEO of the reserve, Mohammed Al-Shaalan, said that the concept of natural reserves in the world has developed thanks to the interest of researchers, investors and tourism companies.

He added that the authority is working to attract investors to revitalize eco-tourism and work on building eco-friendly lodges and diversifying activities.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Reserve, which covers an area of 91,500 square kilometers and is located in the north-east of the Kingdom, is a magnet for visitors, especially those interested in eco-tourism.

Meanwhile, the King Salman Royal Natural Reserve has launched a field survey project that will cover 40% of the reserve, in the first project of its kind in the Middle East.

The reserve will cooperate with the University of Tabuk to obtain basic data to plan future projects, including rehabilitating threatened local plants and preserving wildlife.