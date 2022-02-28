Saudi Artist Inspired by the Kingdom's Past

A Saudi artist has attracted attention on social media presented with a work of art called “The Founding Heliography,” made to mark Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day. The piece was inspired by the rock writings and archaeological inscriptions found in various Saudi cities.

Ali Al-Sharif said that Saudi Arabia is the cradle of the civilizations that have been built in the Arabian Peninsula and the Kingdom’s territory was the recipient of the divine messengers who left a legacy that echoed the life of the ages in which they lived. He also said that this legacy wasn’t documented on leather nor on paper, but instead it was carved on rocks.

“I have two hobbies,” he said. “The first one is my love for archeology and the second is my love for fine arts of different schools, such as realism, abstract art and graffiti from an early age.

“The rock paintings and carvings of those civilizations are a reason why I am developing my skills and hobbies to travel outside the Kingdom.”

He said he was self-taught and uses advanced archaeological techniques to preserve the drawings and carvings. He said that this new art is called the “3D Graffiti School.”

“I transferred more than 123 paintings and rock inscriptions in a three-dimensional manner to be visible and prominent outside the rock painting,” he said.

In his work “The Founding Heliography” he used symbols found on the rocks in the Kingdom that referred to the prehistoric civilizations that lived in the Arabian Peninsula.

He said that these represent the ancient ages in which ancient Arabs lived and which contributed to the formation of the personality of the founder King Abdulaziz.

“This allowed us to learn about their lives, the strength of their personalities and the way the rulers of the Saudi state navigated life despite its difficulties, as their life became a legacy later on,” he said.

He also stated that the early rulers were leaders in all fields, and they strived to achieve prosperity for their peoples and their successors who have immortalized the history of the Kingdom.

“My work is a message for present and future generations to preserve the heritage of their parents and grandparents in a way that reflects national belonging,” he said.

He said that “The Founding Heliography” is an emblem of the three centuries since the founding of the state.