Saudi Auctions 2030 Futuristic Car at The Riyadh Motor Show for $854K

The futuristic electric car known as Car 2030 was auctioned at the Riyadh Motor Show for SR3,204,500 ($854,489) on Saturday.

The car was unveiled by Turki Al-Asheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and president of Riyadh Season.



The black and green electric supercar is suitable for all roads, unlike other sports cars. Its roof and body are made of a mixture of aluminum, fiber and carbon.



Al-Asheikh said there will only be one Car 2030 in the world, and it was manufactured specifically for the Riyadh Motor Show, which will last until Thursday.

