Saudi Police Arrest Man After Taking His Lion for Walk in Jeddah

Saudi authorities arrested a man after he was caught taking his lion out for a stroll through the streets of Jeddah, local media reported Monday.

Local security agencies were alerted to the danger after the man was seen with the lion outside a cafe on one of Jeddah's main roads.

Upon reaching the site, police found the lion inside the Saudi national's car.

Online newspaper Sabq, which first broke the story, reported the lion is now in the custody of the city's municipal authorities.





Its owner is being questioned by the police.

The rearing and trading of wild animals is illegal in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Wildlife Authority has warned against such acts and called on the Saudi public to report anyone keeping wild animals as pets.

This article has been adapted from its original source.