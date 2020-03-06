Saudi Commentator Accuses Erdogan of Spreading Coronavirus in Arab Countries

A Saudi commentator, during his appearance on Saudi television this week, accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of working to spread coronavirus in Saudi Arabia and Arab countries.

During his appearance on local channel Saudi 24, Zayed Al-Amri claimed the coronavirus is widespread in Turkey, but Ankara will not disclose its existence in hopes that Saudi tourists will contract the virus and spread it to the Arab world.

Al-Amri, who accused Turkey of attempting to "strike" Saudi Arabia with "whatever it can do", then encouraged Saudi tourists not to visit Turkey.

"The enemy of your country is your enemy," Al-Amri said.

His comments were met with mockery and criticism on social media.

On Twitter, Al-Amri describes himself as a major general, a doctor, a strategic expert and a researcher on Iranian affairs.

This article has been adapted from its original source.