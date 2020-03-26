Saudi Concert Hall Awarded Guinness For its Mirrored Facade

  1. Home
Published March 26th, 2020 - 10:48 GMT
“Maraya” Concert Hall of ALULA (Twitter)
A newly constructed concert hall in Saudi Arabia was awarded a Guinness World Record for the world's largest mirrored building.

The Maraya concert hall, named for the Arabic word for "reflection," in Al Ula was awarded the Guinness record when officials verified the cuboid structure measures 31,955 square feet.

The designers of the building said the mirrored exterior was designed to reflect and highlight the natural beauty of the surrounding desert.

The 500-seat concert hall is intended as a venue for performances, business conferences and other events.

