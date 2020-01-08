  1. Home
  3. Saudi Courts Succeed in Ruling For $106 Million in Foreign Arbitration

Published January 8th, 2020 - 07:33 GMT
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Saudi enforcement courts dealt with 114 foreign rulings applications over the last five months recovering around SR400 million ($106 million), the Ministry of Justice revealed on Tuesday.

Courts and departments throughout the Kingdom acted to ensure rulings were implemented on defendants inside Saudi Arabia without delay, a ministry statement said.

“The Kingdom has signed the New York agreement to enforce foreign arbitration as part of its continuous efforts to support the investment climate and enhance Saudi judiciary globally,” it added.

 

The judiciary enforces rulings from foreign countries on a reciprocal basis, with countries signed up to global treaties and agreements committed to implementing foreign rulings by following clear procedures.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

