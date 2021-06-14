  1. Home
  Saudi Hubby Takes Wife to Court After Pouring Hot Tea on His Hands!

Saudi Hubby Takes Wife to Court After Pouring Hot Tea on His Hands!

Published June 14th, 2021 - 09:05 GMT
traditional Arabic tea cup
traditional Arabic tea cup
The husband then filed a lawsuit against his wife demanding compensation for the burns he suffered and also sought punishment for his wife.

A Saudi citizen has filed a lawsuit against his wife seeking compensation after she poured a cup of hot tea on his hands.

According to Arabic daily Emarat Al Youm, the incident happened after a heated argument between the two, where the husband pushed the wife hard, and she poured hot tea on him.

The husband then filed a lawsuit against his wife demanding compensation for the burns he suffered and also sought punishment for his wife.

On her part, the wife claimed that she did it in self defense, and said that it was the only way for her to stop her husband who had attacked her.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

