Saudi Photographer Wins Omani Folk Dance Pic in HIPA Instagram Contest

The Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA) recently announced the winners of its Instagram Photo Contest for June, which had the theme ‘Festivities.’

Bahraini photographer Sawsan Sahrab Taher was one of the winners for this image of a traditional Taasheer dance.

The Indonesian photographer took this People’s Choice Award-winning shot in 2014 during the Mount Hagen Cultural Exhibition in Papua New Guinea, an event established in the 1960s to allow the country’s various tribes to come together and share cultural experiences. He says the win will “help me build my confidence.”

The Saudi photographer has won several online competitions and is also a previous HIPA winner. She says she is constantly searching “for a new vision of this world through my lens.” She was recognized for this shot of an Omani folk dance called Al-Razhah, which she says involves “jousting with swords and poems.”

