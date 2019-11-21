Saudi Police Arrest Man for Posting YouTube Video Mocking Expats

Highlights
Al-Baha police on Wednesday detained a man for posting a video on YouTube in which he mocked the region’s residents.
Authorities in Al-Baha said the man would be transferred to the Bureau of Investigation and Prosecution for legal proceedings.
Under the name Gizaniateket, he filmed the video at night on a street in Al-Baha city. “These people sleep 23 hours per day,” he said.
When a car passed by, he added: “Oh! Here’s a person who’s awake. He might be going to buy a pillow.”
People on social media condemned the man and his video, and demanded that appropriate action be taken against him.
