Saudi Police Arrest Man for Posting YouTube Video Mocking Expats

Published November 21st, 2019 - 07:20 GMT
The man used YouTube to post his video mocking residents. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The man used YouTube to post his video mocking residents. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
People on social media condemned the man and his video.

Al-Baha police on Wednesday detained a man for posting a video on YouTube in which he mocked the region’s residents.

Authorities in Al-Baha said the man would be transferred to the Bureau of Investigation and Prosecution for legal proceedings.

 



Under the name Gizaniateket, he filmed the video at night on a street in Al-Baha city. “These people sleep 23 hours per day,” he said.

When a car passed by, he added: “Oh! Here’s a person who’s awake. He might be going to buy a pillow.”

People on social media condemned the man and his video, and demanded that appropriate action be taken against him.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2019 All rights reserved.

