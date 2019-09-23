Saudi Police Arrest Man Who Horrifically Beat His Child (Video)

Saudi Arabian police said that its has arrested a man seen horrifically beating his own child in a video that went viral, triggering massive outrage.

Local reports said Sunday that a police statement pointed to “the video segment circulated on social media of a man torturing his three-year-old girl, has led to a process of searching and investigating to identify him.”

The statement said the man, who is in his forties and of Palestinian origin, “was arrested at the Dar al-Bayda neighborhood, south of Riyadh.”

It added that necessary care will be provided to his four children, with coordination with relevant authorities.





Viral footage has shown the father while harshly beating his young daughter and mercilessly slapping her on the face.

The video has shocked viewers inside and outside the kingdom, with many calling on authorities to arrest him.

