Saudis: No Netflix 'Jinn' Poster Here Thank You!

Saudi authorities have reportedly taken down posters for a television series set in Jordan that has proven controversial for its racy scenes.

Municipal authorities in the northern city of Dammam said this week in a tweet that they had removed "illegal advertisements" for the series "Jinn".

Saudi media said the posters were promoting Netflix's first original Arabic-language series", which was made in Jordan and has sparked controversy in the kingdom due to its content.

The show focuses on a group of high school students whose lives are suddenly transformed by the appearance of a malicious supernatural spirit.





The series was released on Netflix worldwide last week.

Within the first five minutes of the show, the female protagonist kisses her boyfriend.

Later the gang of teenagers discussing sex and drinking in an Amman bar - behaviour that some have described as "pornographic" and a violation of Jordanian "norms and traditions".

The taboo content of "Jinn" has caused a huge a stir in Jordan, where even the country's Grand Mufti has even weighed in on the controversial drama.

Mohammed Khalaileh, Grand Mufti of Jordan, dubbed the show a "moral breakdown that does not represent the habits and morals of Jordanians", adding that it was contrary to "Islamic precepts".

Ordinary citizens have flooded social media with complaints about "Jinn".

This article has been adapted from its original source.