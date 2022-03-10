Saudis Terrified of Lion Seen Wondering in Riyadh

  1. Home
Published March 10th, 2022 - 07:45 GMT
stray lion
Stray lion in Saudi capital streets was captured by authorities. (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Trafficking in endangered animals, including owning and displaying predators, is an environmental offense

Saudi authorities have renewed warnings against wildlife trafficking after a stray lion was struck by a car on a major roadway in the capital Riyadh.

National Center for Wildlife staff and security personnel were called to Al-Thoumamah-Airport road in the capital on March 8 after the injured lion was seen by the roadway.

Staff sedated the lion before transporting the injured animal to a shelter where it was being treated by specialist veterinarians.

The National Center for Wildlife later called on anyone owning or breeding any type of predatory wildlife to hand the animals over to the center or risk being arrested and fined.

Trafficking in endangered animals, including owning and displaying predators, is an environmental offense punishable by up to 10 years' jail and fines of up to SR30 million ($8 million).

The center urged people to report any violations of environmental and wildlife regulations, saying that breeding or owning predatory animals in urban areas represents a threat to human life.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

