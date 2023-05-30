Scientists use AI to discover antibiotic

ALBAWABA Researchers from McMaster University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to uncover a novel antibiotic with the potential to combat a lethal, drug-resistant pathogen that primarily affects susceptible patients in hospitals.

Furthermore, they are optimistic that this innovative approach can be replicated to unearth treatments for other stubborn bacteria.

The approach employed by the researchers has the potential to expedite the identification of additional antibiotics for combating a wide range of formidable bacterial strains.

Their efforts were prompted by the pressing demand for novel pharmaceuticals to effectively address Acinetobacter baumannii, a bacterium designated by the World Health Organization as one of the most perilous antibiotic-resistant pathogens globally. A. baumannii is notorious for its resilience, posing significant challenges in eradication.

It can give rise to life-threatening conditions such as pneumonia, meningitis, and wound infections, leading to fatal outcomes.