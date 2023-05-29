Artificial intelligence will get smarter than humans fairly soon

ALBAWABA Geoff Hinton, known as the "Godfather of Artificial Intelligence," warned of the alarming risks of technology in a recent interview with the "NPR" network.

During a recent interview with NPR, Geoffrey Hinton expressed concern over the imminent emergence of highly intelligent entities surpassing human capabilities, emphasizing the possibility of these entities developing malevolent intentions and seizing control.

البشر لن يكونوا المخلوقات الأكثر ذكاءً بعد 5 سنوات فقط.. خبير يحذر من خطر وجودي

"And, I thought for a long time that we were like 30 to 50 years away from that," he noted. "Now, I think we may be much closer. Maybe only five years away from that."

While some leaders – including Elon Musk, who has his own stake in the AI sphere – had signed an open letter to "immediately pause for at least six months the training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4," Hinton does not think it's feasible to stop the research.

Drawing attention to the potential benefits of AI, he emphasized the need for leaders to allocate significant resources and exert substantial effort in exploring the feasibility of maintaining control even in a scenario where AI surpasses human intelligence.