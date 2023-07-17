Scientists warn of powerful solar flare activity Today

ALBAWABA Russian scientists have warned of the possibility of a strong solar flare activity today, Monday, which may interfere with shortwave communications.

The scientists' alert comes after the observation of three significant solar flares on Sunday, indicating an increased likelihood of further activity.

According to the Fedorov Institute of Applied Geophysics in Moscow, there is a possibility of X-class flares, including proton flares, occurring, which may lead to a deterioration in short-wave radio conditions.

X-class flares are the most powerful explosions in the solar system and have the potential to generate prolonged radiation storms.

Russian scientists warn of powerful solar flare activity on Monday https://t.co/1G9legETOi pic.twitter.com/0EVnXFMeJ8 — Reuters (@Reuters) July 17, 2023

Proton flares, on the other hand, refer to an intense release of solar energetic particles, predominantly consisting of protons.

The Fedorov Institute stated that three solar flares were detected yesterday, Sunday, with one of them lasting for 14 minutes and causing a disruption in radio communications.

Solar flares are intense bursts of radiation emitted from the Sun's surface, resulting from the sudden release of magnetic energy.

These eruptions can produce a wide range of electromagnetic radiation, including X-rays and radio waves, which can directly affect our planet.

Solar flares are categorized based on their intensity, with the strongest flares classified as X-class flares.

When directed towards Earth, solar flares can disrupt radio signals, satellite communications, and even power grids.

individuals are advised to limit unnecessary use of GPS-dependent applications during the expected solar flare period, as temporary interruptions in satellite-based navigation systems may occur.

It is also important to stay updated with official announcements from relevant authorities and follow any guidelines provided to ensure personal safety.