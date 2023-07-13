Ways to protect your skin in hot sun

ALBAWABA As the sun's rays become more intense, it's crucial to take proactive measures to safeguard your skin from potential damage.

Sun exposure can lead to sunburn, premature ageing, and even skin cancer.

By following some simple yet effective tips, you can enjoy the sun safely while keeping your skin healthy.

Apply Sunscreen



Always put sunscreen with a high sun protection factor (SPF) before heading outdoors. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that shields against both UVA and UVB rays.

Apply it generously to all exposed areas, including your face, neck, arms, and legs. Reapply every two hours, especially if you're swimming or sweating.

Seek Shade

Limit your sun exposure by seeking shade during peak sunlight hours, usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you need to be outside, try to find shade under an umbrella, tree, or wear protective clothing such as wide-brimmed hats and long-sleeved shirts.

Stay Hydrated



Keep your skin hydrated from within by drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day.

Staying hydrated helps maintain skin elasticity and promotes overall skin health.

Check Medications

Some medications, such as certain antibiotics, acne treatments, and even over-the-counter pain relievers, can make your skin more sensitive to the sun.

Read the labels and consult your healthcare provider or pharmacist to determine if any medications you are taking have sun-related side effects.

Use Sunglasses

Protect your eyes and the delicate skin around them by wearing sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays.

Limit Sun Exposure

Try to minimize your time in the sun, especially during peak hours. If you need to be outside, take breaks in the shade and avoid prolonged exposure.

Be Extra Cautious near Water, Sand, and Snow

These surfaces reflect and intensify the sun's rays, increasing the risk of sunburn. Apply sunscreen more frequently in these environments.