  3. Shark Vs Alligator: Who Would Win the Fight?

Shark Vs Alligator: Who Would Win the Fight?

Published October 8th, 2021 - 05:38 GMT
Tourist records shark biting alligator on foot in South Carolina
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

A tourist capturing video of an alligator in South Carolina ended up recording the moment a shark swam up and nipped the reptile on the foot.

Cory Conlon said he was filming the alligator enjoying some sun near some docks in Hilton Head when a shark began circling underneath the gator.

Conlon's video shows the shark swimming up to the alligator and biting it on the leg. The alligator gives a startled jump, but does not appear to be injured.

Conlon said the shark continued to swim in circles under the alligator for several moments.

Alligators and sharks have been spotted sharing space in the wild before.

Gray Vinson said he was walking on a bridge over the Indian River Lagoon in Vero Beach, Fla., in March when he spotted an alligator and a bull shark swimming side by side. Vinson captured video of the two predators' synchronized swimming.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

