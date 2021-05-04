Sheikh Mahmoud Al Tohamy Mesmerizes Audiences with 16 Spiritual Songs

As part of its Ramadan Series under the theme “Human Fraternity: Dignity and Hope,” with support from Lead Partner Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the 18th edition of Abu Dhabi Festival (ADF), themed "The Future Starts Now," presented the leading Egyptian spiritual chanter Sheikh Mahmoud Al Tohamy, joined by chanters Mohamed Tarek and Wael El Fashny, in "A Call for Love," a performance celebrating the values of diversity and tolerance and cultures coming together, streamed online via the Festival’s digital platforms.

Sheikh Mahmoud Al Tohamy, Mohamed Tarek and Wael El Fashny sang 16 songs and prayers in the 90-minute performance, which drew inspiration from Arabic tradition and world heritage and was presented in a contemporary format.

"It is an honour for me to collaborate with this great foundation working to promote arts, culture and humanity. For the second year, we are commissioned by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation to present From Egypt a diverse collection of spiritual songs,” commented Sheikh Al Tohamy.

"The performance includes the ancient musical genre of Tawashih, improvisations, and compositions presented with a contemporary twist, featuring traditional lyrics and accompanied by the influential and highly talented chanters Mohamed Tarek and Wael El Fashny. I would like to thank Abu Dhabi Festival and its founder Her Excellency Huda Ibrahim Alkhamis-Kanoo for all their contributions in promoting the human values of unity and fraternity, and elevating the regional arts and cultural scene," he added.

The “Human Fraternity: Dignity and Hope” Ramadan Series is part of Abu Dhabi Festival’s programme, themed "The Future Starts Now," which includes digital performances of over 25 songs and chants by bright Arab vocalists and creators, written by 11 poets and writers and performed by 8 chanters and singers, accompanied by 60 musicians.

The year-long hybrid programme of the 18th Abu Dhabi Festival combines virtual and in-person performances, exhibitions and events by over 500 artists from more than 50 countries.

