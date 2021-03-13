  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Six Covid-19 Patients Die After Oxygen Cut-Off - Jordan Health Minister Resigns

Six Covid-19 Patients Die After Oxygen Cut-Off - Jordan Health Minister Resigns

Published March 13th, 2021 - 11:59 GMT
Natheir Obeidat Resigns (twitter)
Natheir Obeidat Resigns (twitter)

Six patients died Saturday due to an hour-long interruption of oxygen supply to the intensive care ward in the Salt Public Hospital, Minister of Health Natheir Obeidat told reporters at the hospital, where he also announced his resignation and said he takes responsibility for what happened.

Obeidat said the outage was a result of oxygen tanks running out, adding that the hospital switched to alternatives following the disruption but the deaths have already occurred. He indicated that a technical and medical investigation was already underway into the incident.

Tags:JordanSalt CitySalt Public Hospital

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2021 Petra News Agency, All Rights Reserved

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...