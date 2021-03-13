Six Covid-19 Patients Die After Oxygen Cut-Off - Jordan Health Minister Resigns

Six patients died Saturday due to an hour-long interruption of oxygen supply to the intensive care ward in the Salt Public Hospital, Minister of Health Natheir Obeidat told reporters at the hospital, where he also announced his resignation and said he takes responsibility for what happened.



Obeidat said the outage was a result of oxygen tanks running out, adding that the hospital switched to alternatives following the disruption but the deaths have already occurred. He indicated that a technical and medical investigation was already underway into the incident.