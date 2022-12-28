Ski lovers flock to Erciyes in Turkey

Ski lovers are flocking to the slopes at the Erciyes Ski Resort in central Türkiye, a hot spot for foreign and domestic tourists alike, according to the resort.

Domestic and foreign visitors were enjoying flexing their winter sports muscles at skiing and snowboarding.

(Erciyes Kayak Merkezi - Erciyes Ski Resort)



منتجع شتوي يقع بأعلى جبل في وسط الأناضول موقعه:https://t.co/Dxzmw0mzDk pic.twitter.com/WtePVuZKX1 — humam altay همام الطائي (@humam_altay) November 22, 2022

The center attracted nearly 2 million visitors last winter season, which started at the ski center in mid-December and ended on May 7.

Boasting long tracks for continuous skiing, the center also offers various winter activities such as snowboarding and sledding. Erciyes Ski Resort, which has a safe ski center certificate, has 13 hotels with a capacity of around 2,000 beds.

It provides its visitors with the opportunity to ski at different points thanks to its 19 mechanical facility networks, which are 23,000 meters (75,459 feet) in length and can carry nearly 27,000 people per hour.