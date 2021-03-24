  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Slammed: Asian Man Gets 5 Years in Jail For Drugs Abuse

Slammed: Asian Man Gets 5 Years in Jail For Drugs Abuse

Published March 24th, 2021 - 06:23 GMT
criminal court sentences man to 5 years for drugs abuse
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
He will also be deported after serving his prison term: criminal court

A 45-year-old Asian businessman was sentenced by the criminal court to five years in jail and a fine of Dh15,000 for possessing and facilitating the provision of drugs to others.

He will also be deported after serving his prison term.

According to police records, the anti-narcotics department of Dubai Police received information that the convict uses drugs and possesses a quantity of them to distribute to others.


A police team was formed and immediately moved to the residence of the suspect.

The officers found the accused in his apartment using drugs, accompanied by a man and a woman.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he possessed a quantity of dr

ugs and disclosed their location in the safe in his closet.

The other two accused also confessed to substance abuse after the businessman supplied them with the drugs.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:Dubai PolicedrugCriminal Court

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...