Slammed: Asian Man Gets 5 Years in Jail For Drugs Abuse

A 45-year-old Asian businessman was sentenced by the criminal court to five years in jail and a fine of Dh15,000 for possessing and facilitating the provision of drugs to others.

He will also be deported after serving his prison term.

UAE: Man gets 5-year jail term, Dh15,000 fine for using, distributing drugs https://t.co/izYpzFKTp3 pic.twitter.com/tpWfVsfAhA — UAE News (@UAENews) March 24, 2021

According to police records, the anti-narcotics department of Dubai Police received information that the convict uses drugs and possesses a quantity of them to distribute to others.



A police team was formed and immediately moved to the residence of the suspect.

The officers found the accused in his apartment using drugs, accompanied by a man and a woman.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he possessed a quantity of dr

ugs and disclosed their location in the safe in his closet.

The other two accused also confessed to substance abuse after the businessman supplied them with the drugs.