Social Media Mocks Sudan Airport For Stamp Date 32 December

As the entire world ushered in the New Year on Tuesday, the first day of 2020 seems to have gone completely unnoticed by customs officials at one Sudan airport.

A photograph of a Sudan airport passport stamp dated 32nd December gained traction on social media after it was shared Wednesday.

"2019 hasn't ended in Sudan" was written on the Twitter post.

The authorities at Sudan's Khartoum Airport appear to have dated a traveller's exit visa for the non-existent "32" of December.

Other users on Twitter were quick to share their theories on the stamp.

Some joked that the year 2019 had been extended in Sudan, while others put forward the more likely theory that it might have been an unintended mistake.

"When you are afraid of 2020," one user commented.



Billions around the world cheered in 2020 after a tumultuous year dominated by demonstrations calling for political revolt and action on climate change.

Sudan was one such case, with protesters taking to the street in historic mass demonstrations that led to the ouster of former dictator Omar al-Bashir.

This article has been adapted from its original source.