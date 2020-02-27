Social Media Tantrums: Is This Pretty Face a Cat or Dog?

Pet lovers are often divided into 'dog person' or a 'cat person', but now there's a furry creature who could satisfy those who love both equally.

Hailing from Hanoi, Vietnam, new internet sensation Dúi - which translates to Racoon in English - is a puppy who looks an awful lot like a cat with his thick fur coat and pointy ears.

In a gallery collated by Bored Panda, the youngster who is around 10-weeks-old, showcases his playful side, showing his tongue and wagging his tail with glee while playing outside with other dogs.

Dúi's fan page was created by his owners just a week ago, but he's already racked up more than 43,000 Facebook fans swooning over his cuteness, while Redditors have been desperate to guess his breed since his pictures were shared on the site.

Some suspected he might be a Hmong crossbreed, a Mastiff-type dog that's common in Vietnam.

However, his owners have since told Metro.co.uk that Dúi is a cross between a breed of dog native to Vietnam, although they didn't specify which, and a short-legged dog.

'But I think he might have a gene mutation too. I bought him in a mountain province in Vietnam,’ his owner Tuan said.

‘He is a happy and sweet pup, he loves to play with other dogs, even big dogs and so sweet with humans.

This article has been adapted from its original source.