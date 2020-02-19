Space Adventures Plans to Fly Private Citizens on The Crew Dragon Spacecraft

Space tourism company Space Adventures announced Tuesday an agreement with SpaceX to fly private citizens on the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

"This will provide up to four individuals with the opportunity to break the world altitude record for private citizen spaceflight and see planet Earth the way no one has since the Gemini program," the companies said in a joint statement, referring to NASA's missions in 1965 and 1966.

President and Chief Operating Officer of SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell said the "historic" mission would make spaceflight possible for people who dream of it.

"We are pleased to work with the Space Adventures’ team on the mission,” said Shotwell.

The first tourists will likely take a trip around Earth sometime between late 2021 or early 2022.

