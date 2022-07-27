  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Space Wars! Russia Causes Cosmic Destruction in Latest Move

Space Wars! Russia Causes Cosmic Destruction in Latest Move

Published July 27th, 2022 - 05:50 GMT
Space Station
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
Highlights
Moscow continues its cooperation as part of ISS program, says head of Russian Space Corporation

Russia will leave the International Space Station (ISS) project in two years, the head of the Russian Space Corporation (Roscosmos) Yury Borisov said Tuesday.

Also ReadRussian Journalist Protesting Ukraine's Invasion is DetainedRussian Journalist Protesting Ukraine's Invasion is Detained

He said Russia will continue to fulfill its obligations in the program, "however, after 2024, it was decided to leave the ISS."

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Borisov said his country continues its international cooperation as a part of the ISS.

He said Russia will build its own orbital station.

 

NASA administrator Bill Nelson in early July said he assumed cooperation between the US and Russia on the ISS will continue until 2030 when the station's operation will remain in effect.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:International Space StationISSRussiaBill NelsonNasaSpace StationSpace

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...