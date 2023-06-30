Spanish woman swindled €170K by fake 'Brad Pitt'

ALBAWABA - In a troubling turn of events, a woman residing in Granada, Spain, has fallen prey to an elaborate scam orchestrated by an individual impersonating Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt.

The victim, known to be an ardent admirer of the American actor, was duped by the imposter, who manipulated her emotions and siphoned off a staggering €170,000 from her.

According to the victim's attorney, the fraudster initiated contact through social media, claiming to be Brad Pitt and professing romantic feelings for the woman. It is reported that the woman had joined online fan groups dedicated to the acclaimed actor, where she eventually came into contact with the individual she believed to be Brad Pitt. The scammer employed various tactics, including sharing photos of the actor and sending love-infused messages, successfully luring the victim into their deceptive scheme.

As the fraudulent relationship deepened, the imposter went to great lengths to deceive the woman. They promised her a role in an upcoming film being shot in Spain, alleging that Brad Pitt himself needed financial support for the project. Exploiting the victim's trust, the scammer even created manipulated images featuring the actor, purportedly taken at film premieres and on the red carpet, adorned with romantic messages to intensify the ruse.

The woman's lawyer revealed that the scammer managed to defraud her of a substantial sum, totaling €170,000. The legal representative has taken swift action, filing a complaint against the fraudster on charges of fraud, identity theft via social media, and money laundering.