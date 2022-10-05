Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Choked Her Kids

It has been years since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had the 'Private Jet Case' where Brad and Angelina had the infamous feud while on-board, new details have been shared regarding the incident.

New court cases revealed that he chocked on of his kids, in addition to forcefully grabbing Angelina's head, it was also reported that he hit one of his other kids on the face, also, Brad was accused of being violent in many other ways.

It was also stated in the documents that Angelina also accused Brad after he poured wine on her, and shortly after that he poured wine on the children, pointing out that she had tried to interfere, and actually grabbed him by the back in an attempt to stop him from what he was doing with them.

Angelina added that her ex-husband Brad Pitt threw himself back towards the plane seats in an attempt on his part to get rid of her, because she was holding him from behind, causing her back and elbow injuries.

Angelina Jolie stated that the children ran fast and all tried so bravely to protect each other. But before the quarrel ended, Brad strangled one of the children and hit another in the face, while some of them begged him to stop; They were terrified, and most of them were crying

The FBI opened an investigation with Brad Pitt in September 2016 in connection with that incident. However, the authorities did not file any criminal charges against him, and he himself came out in famous statements in late 2019 to confirm that he had become more rational and sober.

Brad Pitt was not spared the audience's criticism, especially after he described his ex-wife Angelina Jolie as "the devil" and abused at her, as he had done with his first ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.