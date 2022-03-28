A Special Hotline For Spreading Happiness!

A fifth-grade class in Indiana is aiming to spread a little happiness with a special hotline titled, "When Life Gives You Lemons, Call a 5th Grader."

Cheryl Can Laeken, who teaches fifth grade at Milford School in Wawasee, said she came up with the idea for the phone line with her class after reading about a similar project by a California kindergarten class.

"The world is really chaotic, it's kind of dark," Van Laeken told WSBT-TV. "On the news it's kind of hard to find a good news story to share with kids right now. I teach my kids to be positive and do good things for other people and this just seem like a really easy way to get my kids thinking about others."

The phone line, 574-832-4965 offers five different options in English and Spanish, including jokes, advice and inspirational quotes.



There's also a feature for callers who simply want to get a taste of fifth-grade education.

"They read some random facts that fifth-graders should know," Van Laeken told WNDU-TV.

