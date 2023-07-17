Spectacular sight of falcon 9 rocket's satellite train in Jordan

ALBAWABA The head of the Jordanian Astronomical Society, Ammar Al-Sakaji, revealed on Sunday the possibility of observing moving bright spots in the sky of Jordan with the naked eye on Wednesday, July 19, at 8:57 pm, for a duration of five minutes.

These spots represent the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket into space from the Florida base on Sunday morning, July 15.

The Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched 54 Starlink satellites from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) in Florida.

إمكانية رؤية قطار أضواء في سماء الأردن الأربعاء .. مُمثلةً أقمارًا صناعية أطلقها صاروخ فالكون 9 #عاجلhttps://t.co/hlvDHWRWgW — طقس العرب - الأردن (@ArabiaWeatherJO) July 16, 2023

A captivating spectacle awaits the residents of Jordan on Wednesday, as the possibility of witnessing a mesmerizing train of lights illuminating the night sky emerges.

These lights, often mistaken for UFO sightings, are actually satellites launched by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

As the satellites are released from the Falcon 9 rocket, they initially travel in a close formation, resembling a train of lights moving in unison across the sky.

It can be seen from all regions of Jordan, and it is preferable to observe it from areas with minimal light pollution, such as the desert and rural areas like Wadi Rum and Al-Azraq.

The Falcon 9 rocket topped with 54 of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites lit up the late night sky as it soared into orbit Saturday (July 15) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Liftoff occurred at 11:50 p.m. EDT (0350 GMT on July 16), according to spaceX.com