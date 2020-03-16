Starbucks Closes ‘Seatings’ in US, Canada Stores to Contain Covid-19

Starbucks says it's moving to a 'to-go model' for all its stores in the US and Canada for at least two weeks over concern about the new coronavirus.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Sunday it is closing seating in its cafes and patio areas, but customers can still order at the counter, at drive-throughs or on the Starbucks app.

The company will also temporary close stores in what it calls 'high social-gathering locations,' such as malls and university campuses, and it will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases.

So far, the US has had more than 3,700 confirmed cases and knows of 69 people who have died from the infection.

Locations that are staying open are 'pausing the use of all seating' including patio seating, modifying the condiment bar and making a change to the 'cash handling process.'

The locations will take orders in store, through 'Mobile Order & Pay' and the drive-thru.

Delivery will still be available.

'These are the actions we know are effective based on our experience in China,' Williams said in the statement.

'Working together, I am confident we can modify operations in all stores quickly and seamlessly, as we know the majority of our customers already get their order 'to go.''

