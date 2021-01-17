  1. Home
'Stunning': Crown Prince Hamdan Captures Foggy Dubai From The Skies

Published January 17th, 2021 - 12:24 GMT
(Instagram/faz3)
(Instagram/faz3)
Dubai Crown Prince posts stunning video.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, has done it again. He has captured Dubai in all its foggy glory from the skies.

The Dubai Crown Prince posted a stunning video on Instagram that takes viewers up, close and personal with the city’s famed skyscrapers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

The video soars over the thick fog that blanketed the emirate on Sunday and gives never-seen-before views of the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Towers and Burj Al Arab, among others.

