Suicides: 18-Year-Old Girl Falls From 14th Floor Building in Sharjah

In another shocking incident after recent reports of teenage suicides, an 18-year-old Arab girl was found dead after falling off the 14th floor of a building in Al Nad Al Qasimiya area in Sharjah.

Al Gharb police started an investigation into the case and suspect it as a case of suicide.

The police received a call at the operation room at 9.40pm on Tuesday about the incident and immediately dispatched teams of forensic experts, CID officers and ambulance. The girl was found lying dead in a pool of blood. The team lifted evidence from the scene and shifted the body to a forensic laboratory. The family members were taken into the custody of the Al Gharb police for interrogation.

Police sources have revealed that the girl had been reported missing two days prior to the incident.

The girl lived with her family in the Abu Shagara area. Sources said she went to a building in Al Qasimia area, from where she fell. It was not immediately clear how she was related to the family staying in that apartment, but sources said her family had reported her missing at Al Gharb police station.

This is the third incident within a month of teenagers falling from high-rise buildings. The Sharjah Police urged families to deal with their teenage children with love and affection and make sure they are always safe.

