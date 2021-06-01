Surprise! Indian Boy Finds Himself on UAE Textbook Cover

  1. Home
Published June 1st, 2021 - 11:14 GMT
Izin Hash
Izin Hash (Twitter)
“It was a moment of surprise for me,” the youngster said.

A regular trip to school to get textbooks turned out to be a most memorable day for an eight-year-old in the UAE.

Izin Hash, who is currently studying in Grade 3, had gone to school with his father to pick up the books — when he discovered himself on the front cover of the UAE Social Studies text book for Grades 1 to 3.

“It was a moment of surprise for me,” the youngster said.

“He was jumping for joy as he held the text book," Izin’s father, Hash Jawad, told Khaleej Times. "It was actually a surprising moment for all of us. We had forgotten about the picture — but now, we are reminiscing the moment.”

The photo was shot in 2018 by Italian photographers Fabio and Christiano, who were visiting the UAE at the time to shoot pictures for stock photography website Shutterstock.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

