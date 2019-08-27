Taif Season Tales the Story of Ancient Arab Trade Routes

Visitors to the Taif Season of activities are being given an education on the history of the ancient incense trade route. The Taif region is famous for its rich heritage and important strategic location on the old incense road traveled by caravans of merchants carrying spices and luxury goods from Amman to Taif through the ports.



Taif Season visitors can learn more about the road’s history at the Village of Roses, where the memories of generations of rose growers are being recounted.



The Taif rose became the most prominent economic product in the city due to its rare qualities and properties. The people of Taif introduced the flower to the region, where it flourished in the soils and became of high economic value.



Taif Season, which is one of 11 festivals being held across the Kingdom to promote the country as a global tourist destination, runs until Aug. 31. More than 1,500 men and women have been trained as part of the festival to raise the quality of services on offer.





