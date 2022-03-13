Take a Break From Negative News With These Lighthearted Netflix Shows

Social media and the news can be great resources for staying informed on events happening around the world, but they can also be the source of a lot of stress and anxiety.

Between the pandemic and now Russia’s invasion of Ukraine many people are feeling burned out and overwhelmed by the amount of disastrous news coming their way.

If that rings true for you, consider taking a break from doom scrolling online, get your mind off what’s bothering you and enjoy a brief break with these lighthearted Netflix shows.

The Good Place

If you’re looking for a show that’s funny, well-written and easy to follow, consider starting with The Good Place.

The Good Place explores the concepts of heaven and hell with a very unique interpretation of what the afterlife could look like and what determines where someone ends up after passing away.

It’s a show that anyone who has thought about the afterlife can relate to and even if the subject matter might seem heavy, it is a great show to watch for some comedic relief.

My Neighbor Totoro

My Neighbor Totoro is an animated movie rather than a show but for something lighthearted on Netflix it's a must-watch.

It’s one of the masterpieces by famous Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli and, even though it was released in 1988, it’s a movie that has stood the test of time.

The animation, story and artstyle are all beautiful and it’s a classic movie that should be tried even if you’re normally not a fan of anime.

It is without a doubt one of the best films on Netflix in terms of its ability to put your mind at ease through a wholesome and visually stunning story.

Night on Earth

If you’re looking for something relaxing to watch, nature documentaries are a fantastic genre to go with.

Specifically, consider watching the Netflix nature documentary series Night on Earth. It features breathtaking footage of nature under starlight and informative stories on some of the world’s nocturnal animals.

The series is as visually captivating as it is educational and it serves as a fantastic reminder of the wonders that can be found in nature.

Tiger King

Tiger King is a weird one and it’s not exactly relaxing to watch but boy is it entertaining and routinely hilarious.

It’s a Netflix documentary series that focuses on the bizarre world of big cat breeding in the United States and the eccentric characters behind it.

The main character followed in the documentary, Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic, ran a wildlife park in Oklahoma that was home to hundreds of big cats like tigers and lions.

The story is insane, Joe Exotic himself is a bit insane and the hard-to-believe events that unfold in the documentary will have you hooked from the beginning. It’s a documentary that was an instant pop-culture hit upon its release in 2020.