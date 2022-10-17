Talchum: Korean Traditional Mask Dance

Talchum is the 17th Important Intangible Cultural Properties of Korea. It could be characterized as a Korean dance performed while wearing a mask, miming, speaking and even sometimes singing. Bongsan Talchum is not just dances performed by masked dancers but also include significant dramatic content with masked characters portraying people, animals and sometimes supernatural beings.

What Is Talchum?

The word "talchum" in Korean is a mixture of the words "tal," which means mask, and "chum," which means dance. Therefore, it is the art of dancing while wearing a mask.

The history of mask dancing begins during the Three Kingdoms era. It then started to spread and grow until the Joseon era, when it peaked. These days, it is regarded as an ancient component of folk culture and is performed all over Korea.

Why it is preformed

The folk dance known as talchum, which is practised by villagers today, originated in Korea. Behind the protection of a mask, entertainers would describe village life or parody on corrupt officials. People from all social classes were able to express themselves artistically through the use of talchum without worrying about social ramifications.

Masks and Characters

According to the area, each style of the mask has unique qualities and materials. The Hahoetal mask is the most widely used mask design. Made out of alder wood, it comes from the Hahoe village.

There are 12 unique Hahoetal masks available, each one representing a different character:

Yangban Aristocrat Seonbi Scholar Jung Monk Baekjeong Butcher Choraengi Aristocrat's servant Halmi Old woman Imae Scholar's servant Bunae Concubine Gaksi Young woman/bride Chonggak Bachelor Ttukdari Old man Byulchae Civil servant/tax collector

Although the talchum mask dance characters vary from place to place, there are often two categories of well-liked characters: the protagonist who drives the story's main events and the reactionary character who causes conflict with the protagonist. For instance, the main character could be a nobleman, whereas the antagonist could be the commoner.

To make the satire in the story more impactful and engaging, the commoners slam the nobles with free speech, expressive gestures, and vibrant acting.

Characters who are at odds with the main characters don't hold back when speaking or expressing viewer sentiments. They mock and criticize social issues by using vulgarity and parody.

Dance And Music

A dance is impossible without music. Naturally, the music used to accompany the dancers in each regional variation of mask-dancing is unique. However, the majority employ a mix of the same instruments.

Masked lion character

Lion-like figure that appears in folk performances, royal court dances, and Buddhist dances. In masked dance-dramas, this role is portrayed by an actor donning a lion mask. In Korea, Saja (Korean for "lion," Chinese for "dragon") is a figure that appears in Buddhist dance, court dance, and folk dance.

Following is a description of Saja's part in conventional lion mask plays: The lion in Baekje Giak first acted as a guardian of the Buddhist doctrine (Buddhist law). Following a dashing young man named Saja-a (lit. "lion boy"), the lion dressed in the traditional five cardinal colors enters and dances. In the dance, the lion jumps three times high to alert the god of sky, three times low to alert the god of earth, while acting as though it is feeding on bad spirits that threaten the dharma.

Written by Sondos Swed