Taliban bans women beauty salons

ALBAWABA A government spokesperson revealed that the Taliban has instituted a ban on women's beauty salons in Afghanistan, in a recent announcement on Tuesday.

This decision marks yet another restriction on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls, adding to a series of edicts that have prohibited their access to education, public spaces, and various employment opportunities.

The Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, affiliated with the movement, stated in a statement, "Based on the verbal order of the Taliban leader, the activities of women's beauty salons are prohibited in Kabul and the country's provinces."

Mohammad Sidik Akif Mahajar, a spokesperson for the Taliban-controlled Virtue and Vice Ministry, acknowledged the ban but did not provide specific details. He simply confirmed the contents of a letter that was circulating on social media.

The letter, issued by the Ministry and dated June 24, states that it conveys a verbal order from the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada.

The ban applies to the capital city, Kabul, as well as all provinces, and provides a one-month notice period for beauty salons to wind down their operations.

After this period, salons are required to close and submit a report on their closure.

However, the letter does not provide reasons for the imposition of the ban.

This announcement follows closely after Akhundzada's recent claim that his government has taken necessary measures to improve the lives of women in Afghanistan.