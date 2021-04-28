“Tamtam” serenades the audience in Abu Dhabi

“Tamtam” Serenades Audience in Four Original Spiritual Songs for Abu Dhabi Festival’s Ramadan Series

As part of its Ramadan Series under the theme “Human Fraternity: Dignity and Hope”, in partnership with Lead Partner Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the 18th edition of Abu Dhabi Festival (ADF), themed "The Future Starts Now", presented Saudi artist Tamtam performing a repertoire of spiritual songs titled "A Dreamer’s Serenade." A celebration of love and the human values shared by all religions, the performance was streamed on ADF’s digital platforms.

Tamtam’s sensational performance featured four original songs: “Aareftu al Hawa” (I Only Knew Love), a poem by Rabi’a Al ‘Adawiya; “One Earth”, written by Tamtam; “Wallah ma taliaat shams wa la gharabat” (The Sun Has Never Risen or Set), a poem by Al Hallaj; and “Rise” by Tamtam and Jordan Benjamin.

Composer, soprano and academic, and founder of Hiba Al Kawas Academy, Dr. Hiba Al Kawas, coached Tamtam to realise her vocal capabilities and hone her talent.

"I am honoured to be part of Abu Dhabi Festival’s Ramadan Series alongside such talented musicians and singers. I was very excited to take on the challenge of turning two beautiful spiritual Arabic poems into songs, and I really enjoyed the process! I got to work with Dr. Hiba Al Kawas, and she helped me own my voice,” Tamtam said.

“What I find most inspiring is the theme of the Ramadan Series (Human Fraternity: Dignity and Hope), because I was able to let go and just focus on the words, the meanings and messages behind these songs which reflect love, humanity, connection, and spirituality. To me, it’s important to deliver this message through music, because music connects people from all over the world no matter what language they speak,” she added.

ADF continues its series of performances for the holy month of Ramadan with Grammy-nominated, Lebanese-American singer and songwriter Mayssa Karaa, who will perform "Dua'a" (Prayer) on Thursday, 29 April at 9:30pm UAE time. .

The Ramadan Series includes digital performances of over 25 songs and chants by bright Arab vocalists and creators, written by 11 poets and writers and performed by 8 chanters and singers, accompanied by 60 musicians.

The yearlong hybrid programme of the 18th Abu Dhabi Festival combines virtual and in-person performances, exhibitions and events by over 500 artists from more than 50 countries.

