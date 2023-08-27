Teacher asks students to slap Muslim boy in class

ALBAWABA In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage across the nation, a primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh, India, ordered her pupils to take turns slapping a young Muslim classmate.

The incident, captured on video, has raised concerns about the escalating hate crimes and violence against India's Muslim minority, particularly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assumption of office in 2014.

أثار فيديو نشره إعلامي ضجة كبيرة في الهند ولا تزال ردود الفعل تجاهه مستمرة



تعليقه على الفيديو كان كالتالي:



"شاهدوا كيف تطلب معلمة في مدرسة هندية من الأطفال الهندوس أن يعتدوا على طفل مسلم. تقول إنها اتخذت من هذا الأمر واجبًا عليها



متى سيتم وضع حد لهذا؟"pic.twitter.com/YaEXoGVq8R — هيثموس (@SHE5WN6ON) August 26, 2023

The disturbing incident occurred at a private school in Uttar Pradesh, one of India's most populous states.

The teacher instructed her students, some as young as seven years old, to slap their Muslim classmate as a form of punishment for an alleged mistake in his multiplication tables.

The heart-wrenching video footage shows the young boy crying as he is subjected to the humiliating and violent act.

The teacher's shocking statements, encouraging the students to hit harder and aim for specific body parts, only added to the distressing nature of the incident.



Indian authorities swiftly responded to the incident, with police verifying the authenticity of the video footage. Police superintendent Satyanarayan Prajapat confirmed that "departmental action will be taken against the teacher."

The victim's father also filed a case with the police, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The incident drew widespread attention and condemnation online, as well as from political leaders.