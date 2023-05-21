US teacher arrested for having sexual affair with student

ALBAWABA - A former "Teacher of the Year" at Yucaipa High School in California, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of having 'sexual affair' with one of her underage students.

Tracy Vanderhulst, 38, was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of having sex with a 16-year-old student, authorities said. https://t.co/NnYh5PbtvS — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 20, 2023

Tracy Vanderhulst, 38, math teacher, was taken into custody for allegedly seducing and engaging in a sexual affair with one of her 16-year-old students.

American media outlets reported that local authorities suspect there may be additional victims of Vanderhulst, whose misconduct stretches back seven years. The incident has raised concerns about the extent of her actions.

UPDATE: Vanderhulst was named “Teacher of the Year” at Yucaipa High School in 2017. https://t.co/7jVnX1SSnc — KTLA (@KTLA) May 20, 2023

Vanderhulst was initially held at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino County but was released on Saturday after posting a $30,000 bail.

The identity of the student involved in the illicit relationship has been withheld, along with the precise number of times Vanderhulst engaged in inappropriate conduct with him, pending further investigation.