Teacher Suspended for Having Sex With 6 Students

A female teacher at a boys' school in New Zealand has been suspended after she allegedly had sex with six students.

An investigation into the teacher at Marlborough Boys' College in Blenheim on the South Island began when a Snapchat video allegedly showing her in an intimate act with two students was leaked, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The teacher, who has two children and is married to a police officer, is on leave while police and Oranga Tamariki (formerly known as Child, Youth and Family Services) investigate, Stuff reported.

She is suspected of having sex with at least six students who played sport at the college over a period of several years.

The mother of one of the boys who allegedly participated in sexual acts with the teacher said she was 'furious' with her.

'I was real angry, real angry. These are young boys. She's messed with a lot of their heads I think... the boys have been offered counselling and they have been well looked after. They have been told they are not in trouble,' the mother said.

'I feel sick. You send your kids to school to think they are protected by teachers and they're looking after your kids. Of course young boys, they are going to think an older lady wants a bit of attention... they obviously thought it was a bit of a joke and then it got serious.'

The mother said her son had been in the teacher's class for a few years and that 'all the kids loved her'.





She said her son's relationship with the teacher began when they were sending each other text messages about a sports game.

Marlborough Boys' College principal Wayne Hegarty wrote a letter to parents telling them the school was dealing with a 'sensitive' matter.

'A concern was raised about the conduct of a teacher at our school. As the matter was serious and needed to be worked through carefully, we immediately sought advice from the Ministry of Education and New Zealand School Trustees Association to ensure that this was handled in line with best practice,' the letter read.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said he had been told about the allegations against the teacher but refused to comment further.