Teenager severely burned over Tiktok challenge

Published May 2nd, 2023 - 12:28 GMT
TikTok challenge
TikTok. (Shutterstock)

ALBAWABA - An American teenager from North Carolina was left in a hospital with severe burns after competing in a viral TikTok challenge.

Mason Dark, 16, was hospitalized with 75% burns on his body after attempting a TikTok challenge. 

The TikTok challenge, which was highlighted as a super danger by many people, includes spraying a highly inflammable paint aerosol into a lighter.

When Dark attempted to do the challenge, his family heard a "big explosion," according to WRAL

The teenager's mother said: "They all heard a big boom, and then Mason came running out and started taking off his shirt."

According to doctors at UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill, Mason Dark will remain in the hospital for six months for recovery.

