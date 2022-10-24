Is There Such a Thing as Romantic Tourism?

Jordan on Sunday was granted the awards of ‘Middle East’s Most Romantic Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’, at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022, held in Amman.



The awards were received by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Nayef Al Fayez.

Jordan wins the award for the most romantic destination and the leading honeymoon destination in the Middle East at the 2022 World Travel Awards, which was held in the capital, Amman, on Sunday, with Arab and international participation. pic.twitter.com/4nScVjVect — Hassan I. Aden📿 (@1Malaaqa) October 24, 2022



During a ceremony, which gathered leading lights of the Middle East travel industry, the Ritz-Carlton Amman won the title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel and Spa’, while Experience Jordan won the Middle East's Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2022.



Several Jordanian hotels and companies were also granted awards on national level, including Hilton Dead Sea Resort and Spa as Jordan's Leading Beach Resort 2022, the InterContinental Amman as Jordan's Leading Business Hotel 2022, the St. Regis Amman as Jordan's Leading Hotel 2022, and the Grand Hyatt Amman Residences as Jordan's Leading Hotel Residences 2022.

Jordan’s many biblical sites, world-renowned touristic destinations, & romantic outdoor venues make the kingdom a top wedding destination for couples to say "I do!" Check out the list of the best venues in Jordan#KingdomOfTime #HolyJordan #VisitJordanhttps://t.co/Vh4lBG2rUB — Jordan Tourism Board (@VisitJordan) January 23, 2022

In addition, the Presidential Suite at Al Manara Luxury Hotel, operated by Saraya Aqaba, was selected as Jordan's Leading Hotel Suite 2022, while W Amman won Jordan's Leading Lifestyle Hotel 2022 award.

WTA Founder Graham Cooke said that choosing Jordan to host this annual tourist event came in view of its global importance and uniqueness, with its several historic sites and diverse landscapes like Petra, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea.



WTA was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.



Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.