Thief Cooks, Eats Before Stealing House in India

Instead of a hurried burglary, one thief calmly broke into a house, cooked and ate a hot meal, slept on the bed before decamping with Rs 48,000 and gold jewellery.

The burglary took place at a small house owned by a widow in Kolkata, India, who said the thief not only prepare rice and potato fries, take a nap but also exchanged a low-watt bulb in the bedroom with a powerful one from another room.

The widow, Shefali Sardar, said, "I left my home on Friday evening to visit my pregnant daughter at her in-laws' place. I had planned to return home on Friday itself, but it started raining and my daughter's in-laws asked me to stay back for the night," reported Times of India.





But when she returned home she found the kitchen door open. "I live alone as my son works in Bengaluru. The kitchen was untidy and someone had cooked some rice and potato fries and eaten them off an unwashed plate lying in the sink." Her worst fears came true when she discovered her meagre savings and other cash given by her son-in-law was stolen.

"My son-in-law had given me Rs 45,000 for my daughter's medical needs and I had Rs 3,000 savings. All the cash and some gold jewellery were gone," the widow said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.