World Youth Forum Kicks Off in Sharm el-Sheikh in December

The third edition of the World Youth Forum is set to kick off on December 14 until December 17 at Sharm el-Sheikh.

The World Youth Forum management said in a statement on Monday that youth from all over the world will gather to discuss and share ideas on peace, development and creativity in a richer and more diverse experience.

The management also announced the opening of registrations to attend, through the official forum’s official website, running until November 10.





On the website, it states that the World Youth Forum is a platform built by promising youth, which sends a message of peace, prosperity, harmony, and progress to the entire world. It engages youth from around the globe in an enriching set-up, allowing them to exchange views and recommend initiatives to decision-makers and influential figures.

The forum is a chance to engage with top policymakers, network with promising youth from the region and the world that are determined to make our world a better place for everyone.

On April 25 2017, a group of young Egyptians presented an initiative at the National Youth Conference in Ismailia to engage in dialogue with youth around the world.

On July 24 2017, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi officially responded at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina during the National Youth Conference in Alexandria, launching the first World Youth Forum which was held in Sharm el-Sheikh on November 2017.

This article has been adapted from its original source.