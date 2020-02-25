Thousands Flock to China’s Tourist Hubs Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

Tens of thousands of people have flocked to tourist attractions across China after they re-opened their doors despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Most of the country's scenic spots have closed for nearly a month to prevent the spread of the virus, but major destinations are gradually resuming business this week.

Multiple videos show large crowds of people visiting popular sites in the provinces of Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Nanning.

One popular hiking site, the Wugongshan National Geological Park, was so packed it had to issue an urgent overcrowding warning today and imposed a new limit on the number of daily visitors.

All tourists are advised by the park to keep a minimum distance of 1.5 metres (4.92 feet) away from each other, but a clip shows throngs of queuing in the national park with little space between them.

Another attraction, the West Lake, was swamped by 5,000 people in one day.

Visitors to the famed lake in Hangzhou are seen in a video enjoying the sunny weather after being told to stay home for nearly a month.

On Weibo, the Chinese equivalent to Twitter, many people have criticised the tourists who chose to travel during the epidemic.

One comment read: '[I'm] confused. Why do you have to go travelling at this time?'

Another one urged: 'Don't add more burdens to our country, why can't you just stay nicely at home?'

Businesses in China are slowly re-opening after the Chinese government released new guidance on February 20 advising people to return to work.

It also included regulations on sanitary management for tourist attractions, according to state media China Daily.

The new coronavirus has killed at least 2,626 people and infected over 79,700 globally.

Italy announced today its fifth death from as the country imposes drastic security measures to contain the first major outbreak in Europe.

China's top legislative committee on Monday passed a proposal to ban all trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed responsible for the country's deadly disease.

Experts believe that the new coronavirus has been passed onto humans by wildlife sold as food, especially bats and snakes.

This article has been adapted from its original source.