Thousands invited to Prince Hussein's wedding dinner

ALBAWABA - At least 4,000 people were invited to attend the pre-wedding dinner of Prince Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan, local Jordanian media reported on Tuesday.

According to AlMamlaka, thousands of Jordanians are expected to attend the wedding dinner which is hosted on Wednesday, May 31, a day before the royal wedding.

The pre-wedding dinner will include several celebrations highlighting the diversity and originality of Jordanian heritage, such as Jordanian poetry, and songs.

The wedding ceremony of the Crown Prince and Rajwa Khaled Al Saif will take place on Thursday at Zahran Palace, after which the newlyweds will head to the Husseiniya Palace, surrounded by the red, royal procession for the reception ceremony.

The royal procession will be passing by main streets in the capital Amman, which were decorated with flags to celebrate this royal occasion.