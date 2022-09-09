Thousands of Nigerian Girls 'Saved' From Child Marriages

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has disclosed that over 20,000 adolescent girls have been retained in schools and safe places, while over 5,500 women and girls are living with obstetrics fistula in Nigeria.

UNFPA's country representative, Ulla Mueller, disclosed this yesterday at the launch of the National Landscape Analysis Report on Sexual and Gender-based Violence, Harmful Practices and Obstetrics Fistula in Nigeria.

Nigeria has the 11th highest prevalence of child marriage in the 🗺️ with 16% of girls married before the age of 15 & 43% married by age

✅End child marriage to ensure improved maternal &child health

✅Child marriage is an act of slavery, let’s discourage it together.#education pic.twitter.com/NbqNALpySd — UN in Nigeria (@UN_Nigeria) September 3, 2022

The report, which highlighted three states in its pilot project also, received support from Global Affairs Canada.

Mueller said, "This is a three-year programme and it has seen more than 20,000 adolescent girls retained in school and safe spaces in order to delay child marriage.

"It has seen more than 5,500 women and girls living with fistula. It had reached these women with information and services. We have reached more than 300,000 young people with information through traditional and social media and 900 healthcare workers capacity has been built for female genital mutilation and fistula prevention and response," she said.

Meuwller argued that ending GBV in Nigeria's "complex" terrain would require understanding and involving the communities and the women in those communities.

"If I have not learned anything in Nigeria, I have learned that this Giant of Africa is a large and complex nation. It is full of rich diversity, of ethnicity, of religion, of beliefs. And also, when we want to do quality programming, it is absolutely essential that we meaningfully engage and include the communities.

"Because if we do not understand the communities, we will not be able to change anything. It is also critical in that process, that we include women. Women must be part of the decision making. And women must be part of the design of the programs that we make," she said.

Also, the wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, said "there is more work to be done" to mitigate Gender-Based Violence and its devastating effects on women and girls nationwide.

Citing some dismal statistics, Mrs. Osinbajo said "GBV is a global pandemic that statistics reveal affects one in three women in their lifetime. This means 35 per cent of women worldwide have experienced either physical or sexual violence involving a known or unknown person.

In his remarks earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammadu Abubakar, said enough has been said about the ills of GBV on women and girls. It is time for action.



"We're very worried about what's happening. The documentary you just saw brought up a little part of what's been happening. I believe so many of us will not be able to sit and watch the numerous negative effects these our women and children go through.

"So much talk about the ills of these vices and effects of the abuses on our women and children. It's time to stop talking. And that's why I'm here standing to assure you that we will do whatever it takes to see the fruition of this report. That it doesn't go to the dust bin like so many others before it in this country," the monarch said.