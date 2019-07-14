Three Drunk Kuwaitis in a ‘Fun Party' Arrested

Police have detained three citizens for involving in a fight during a fun party inside an apartment, reports Al-Rai daily. It has been reported the three Kuwaitis – who were high on alcohol – had a fight over a girl during the party.

The fight developed when one of them hit the other with a glass ash tray and caused deep cut on his head. Then girls ran away to avoid problems and the arrests came when a neighbor called the Operations Room of the Interior Ministry because the fight caused them inconvenience.

Police and paramedics rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital and detained the others for interrogation.





This article has been adapted from its original source.